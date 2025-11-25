Edison International $EIX Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edison International were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 646.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

