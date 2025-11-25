Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 7,699 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $419,839.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,292. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average of $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.