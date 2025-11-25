Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 936 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,639,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,395,000 after purchasing an additional 410,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,709,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,458,000 after buying an additional 1,608,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

