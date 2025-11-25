Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,713 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

