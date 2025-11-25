Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 1,413,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $6,026,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $5,086,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 128.6% during the second quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Roku by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Trading Up 0.3%

Roku stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.88 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

