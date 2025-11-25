Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in PTC by 15.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day moving average is $191.59.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised PTC from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

