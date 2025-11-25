Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pentair alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Pentair by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PNR opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.