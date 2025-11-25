Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 41,429 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,429 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8,775.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEY

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.