Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curat Global LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 132.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

