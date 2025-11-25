Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,754 Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

