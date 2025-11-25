Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.2% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $266.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $247.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.