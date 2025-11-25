Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,730 AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 84.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,110,000 after buying an additional 354,061 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,894,000 after acquiring an additional 310,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $712,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,054.80. This trade represents a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $688,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,375,428.15. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $226.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $326.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.52.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.