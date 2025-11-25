Entropy Technologies LP Invests $434,000 in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $26,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,289,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5,315.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 196,318 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

