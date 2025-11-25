Entropy Technologies LP Invests $503,000 in Invitation Home $INVH

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

NYSE INVH opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.11%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

