Entropy Technologies LP Invests $528,000 in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Tudor Pickering raised Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $878.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $935.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,007.05. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

