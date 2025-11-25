Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IAC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in IAC by 48.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IAC by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IAC by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

