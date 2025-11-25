Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $510,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 137.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

