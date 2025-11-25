Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Get Shopify alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,425,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 267,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,461,000 after purchasing an additional 605,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 32.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shopify Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.