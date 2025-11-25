Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 8,404 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 66.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,387.46. This trade represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

