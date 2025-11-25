Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 8,386 Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 129.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,609,000 after buying an additional 3,030,644 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $59,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after purchasing an additional 721,012 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $39,658,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $30,657,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

