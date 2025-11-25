Entropy Technologies LP Sells 10,992 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 54,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 528,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,821,000 after buying an additional 91,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.0%

RGA opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.