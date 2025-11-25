Entropy Technologies LP Takes $510,000 Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,470,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,111 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 24.3% in the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,473,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,946,000 after buying an additional 52,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 105.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after buying an additional 693,351 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -951.01 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BATRK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $49,709.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,342. This trade represents a 37.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 28,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.97 per share, with a total value of $1,198,956.99. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 479,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,424.84. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,236 shares of company stock worth $2,822,097 and sold 3,700 shares worth $167,859. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

