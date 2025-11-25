Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Stake Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 204.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

