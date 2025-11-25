Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.2857.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $70.95.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

