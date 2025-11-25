Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.1667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Exagen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $375,722.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,527.14. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exagen by 320,280.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Exagen has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 113.48% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

