Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.46. Approximately 1,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

