FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin acquired 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This trade represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $271.49 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $250.50 and a 52-week high of $496.90. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

