Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,599,484,000 after acquiring an additional 480,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,986,000 after buying an additional 1,103,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,032,000 after buying an additional 419,199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,928,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 592.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

