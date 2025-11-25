Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Director June Ou Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director June Ou sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $8,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,128,993 shares in the company, valued at $208,753,501.58. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

June Ou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, June Ou sold 500,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $18,110,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

FIGR opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

FIGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGR. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,529,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

