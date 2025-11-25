Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Director June Ou Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director June Ou sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $18,110,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,378,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,047,126.46. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

June Ou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, June Ou sold 250,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $8,515,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.08.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,989,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $56,114,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,918,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FIGR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

