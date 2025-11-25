Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Director Michael Scott Cagney Sells 250,000 Shares

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 250,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $8,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,128,993 shares in the company, valued at $208,753,501.58. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Scott Cagney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Michael Scott Cagney sold 500,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $18,110,000.00.

FIGR stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $24,732,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $7,529,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

