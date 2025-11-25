Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Director Michael Scott Cagney Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $18,110,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,378,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,047,126.46. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Scott Cagney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Michael Scott Cagney sold 250,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $8,515,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $8,183,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $56,114,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,324,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

