First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $275.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Melius upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

