First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 418.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

