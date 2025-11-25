First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.5240. Approximately 925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGM. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 38,572.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $626,000.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

