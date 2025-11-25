First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.33. Approximately 22,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 27,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 26,611.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

