First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.83 and last traded at $222.05. Approximately 360,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 197,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.60.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

