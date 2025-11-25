Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Trading Down 4.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.