Forrestania Resources (ASX:FRS) Insider David Geraghty Purchases 30,000,000 Shares

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS – Get Free Report) insider David Geraghty purchased 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$2,610,000.00.
Forrestania Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.01.
About Forrestania Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forrestania Resources
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What is a support level?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Forrestania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrestania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.