Forrestania Resources (ASX:FRS) Insider David Geraghty Purchases 30,000,000 Shares

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS – Get Free Report) insider David Geraghty purchased 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$2,610,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

About Forrestania Resources

Forrestania Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Western Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

