FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,410. This trade represents a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,970. The trade was a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $1,477,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 57.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 135.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

