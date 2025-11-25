FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $48.5650. Approximately 358,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 378,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 310,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 260,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

