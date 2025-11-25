GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Should You Buy?

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 804% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

