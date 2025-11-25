GitLab (GTLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $239.3140 million for the quarter. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,036.25 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,688,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GitLab by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

