Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,760,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,451,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,624,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,050,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.