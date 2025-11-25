Harvard Avenue Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 2nd (NASDAQ:HAVAU)

Harvard Avenue Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HAVAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 2nd. Harvard Avenue Acquisition had issued 14,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $145,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Harvard Avenue Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Harvard Avenue Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st.

Shares of HAVAU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Harvard Avenue Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.30.

We are a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on August 15, 2024 as an exempted company with limited liability (meaning that our public shareholders have no liability, as shareholders of our company, for the liabilities of our company over and above the amount paid for their shares).

