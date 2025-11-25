Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.

