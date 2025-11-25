Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Home BancShares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Home BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

