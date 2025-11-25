Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.14. 1,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoya Capital Housing ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC increased its holdings in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for about 37.5% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 6.22% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

