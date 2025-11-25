iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 4,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 12,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

iFabric Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of -0.05.

About iFabric

(Get Free Report)

iFabric Corp is engaged in the business of women’s intimate apparel. It has three business segments. The Intimate apparel segment is involved in the design and distribution of women’s intimate apparel, and accessories. Its Intelligent fabric segment develops and distributes innovative products and treatments that are suitable for application to textiles, plastics, liquids, and hard surfaces as well as finished performance apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.