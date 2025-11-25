Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. 955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Institutional Trading of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOUT. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

About Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

